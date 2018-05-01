Arthur Conan Doyle

holmes.png
EXCLUSIVE: The game's afoot in Dynamite's new Sherlock Holmes: The Vanishing Man #1
Jeff Spry
May 1, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Sherlock Holmes
Tag: Arthur Conan Doyle
Read a long-lost, just-discovered Sherlock Holmes story. Is it the real deal?
Nathalie Caron
Feb 24, 2015
Sherlock_Holmes.jpg
Tag: Sherlock Holmes
Tag: Arthur Conan Doyle
Tag: Arthur Conan Doyle
Tag: Guy Ritchie
Does the new Sherlock Holmes film honor or ignore Doyle?
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
NewSherlockHolmesPosterLead_0.jpg
Tag: Arthur Conan Doyle
Tag: Guy Ritchie