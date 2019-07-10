Ash Williams

The Evil Dead
Sam Raimi teases another Evil Dead movie: 'We're working on ideas right now'
Josh Weiss
Jul 10, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Ash Williams
Tag: The Evil Dead
Tag: Sam Raimi
Tag: Horror
Tag: Comedy
Tag: Bruce Campbell

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Bruce Campbell
Tag: Ash Williams
Bruce Campbell teases more Evil Dead, says he hasn't fully retired Ash Williams
Josh Weiss
May 15, 2019
Ash Williams Army of Darkness
Tag: Movies
Tag: Bruce Campbell
Tag: Ash Williams