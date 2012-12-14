Ashley Greene

KellenLutzNightmareonElmStreet.jpg
Salary disputes could ax two Twilight actors
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Ashley Greene
Tag: Twilight
Twilight actress appears in nothing but body paint (NSFW)
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Twilight_Ashley_Green_bodypaint.jpg
Tag: Ashley Greene
Tag: Twilight
Tag: Ashley Greene
Twilight saga star swears her next film will terrify you
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
AshleyGreeneSWSW.jpg
Tag: Ashley Greene