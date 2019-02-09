Assassin's Creed 3

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Anthem
Tag: BioWare
Gaming: Anthem launch trailer slings javelins; Apex Legends here to stay; Geralt visits Monster Hunter: World; More
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 9, 2019
Anthem Javelins via official website 2019
Tag: Games
Tag: Anthem
Tag: BioWare
Tag: Games
Tag: Bethesda Softworks
Tag: dishonored
Gaming: Dishonored isn’t dead, Wolfenstein III is happening, and Assassin’s Creed III gets new life
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 14, 2018
dishonored2HERO2018
Tag: Games
Tag: Bethesda Softworks
Tag: dishonored
Tag: Mass Effect 3
Tag: video games
22 videogame gifts your friends will love (but you may want to keep)
Krystal Clark
Jul 4, 2015
GamesGiftGuide112712.jpg
Tag: Mass Effect 3
Tag: video games