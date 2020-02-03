Aurora borealis

gravity waves
Bad Astronomy

Citizen scientists discover a new type of aurora: Dunes
Phil Plait
Feb 3, 2020
“Dune” aurora seen from Laitila, Finland in October 2018. Credit: Pirjo Koski
Science
NASA
space
Whoa! Norwegians mistake NASA rocket tests for alien lights in the night sky
Jeff Spry
Apr 8, 2019
NASA Azure Rockets
Science
Aurora borealis
NASA
NASA plans to shoot rockets through the Northern Lights to study Aurora Borealis
Trent Moore
Jan 19, 2015
800px-Polarlicht_2.jpg
