CBS announces film academy for Star Trek fan films
Carol Pinchefsky
Aug 7, 2017
Star Trek, Axanar, and the future of fan fiction
Dany Roth
Sep 30, 2016
UPDATE: CBS and Paramount release official guidelines for all Star Trek fan films
Dany Roth
Jun 23, 2016
Axanar's lawsuit troubles might be almost over thanks to the people making Star Trek Beyond!
Dany Roth
May 23, 2016
Axanar not blinking after CBS/Paramount suit, ask what exactly they're infringing
Dany Roth
Feb 23, 2016
