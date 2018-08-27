Babs Tarr

Thirteenth Doctor #1 Babs Tarr
Get your first look at the 13 variant covers planned for Titan's launch of Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor
Matthew Jackson
Aug 27, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Babs Tarr
Tag: Motor Crush
Tag: Indie Comics Spotlight
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Batgirl
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Watch Artists Sketch
WATCH: Babs Tarr sketches Domino from Image Comics’ Motor Crush
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 6, 2018
Babs Tarr Artists Alley SYFY WIRE Screengrab
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Watch Artists Sketch
Tag: Comics
Tag: Indie Comics Spotlight
Tag: Interviews
Indie Comics Spotlight: Babs Tarr talks redesigning Batgirl, Motor Crush and anime
Karama Horne
Mar 30, 2018
sailor_moon_babs_header_image.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Indie Comics Spotlight
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Motor Crush
RCCC 2017: Fletcher, Stewart & Tarr on revving up the second arc of Motor Crush
Matthew Funk
Sep 19, 2017
000.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Motor Crush
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Motor Crush
Dream Casting: Motor Crush
Elle Collins
Sep 7, 2017
header.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Motor Crush