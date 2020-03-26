Babu Frik

Babu Frik Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Steven Spielberg possibly saved Babu Frik's life in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Babu Frik
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Steven Spielberg
Tag: J.J. Abrams
Tag: Lucasfilm

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Star Wars
Rise of Skywalker art book reveals how Babu Frik went from insect to fan favorite
Josh Weiss
Mar 26, 2020
Babu Frik Star Wars
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Babu Frik
Shirley Henderson is the uncontested GOAT of The Rise of Skywalker
Rebecca Pahle
Jan 28, 2020
babu frik
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Babu Frik
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Star Wars
What the Frik?! The Rise of Skywalker’s adorable Babu Frik is the internet’s new obsession
Josh Weiss
Dec 23, 2019
Babu Frik Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Star Wars