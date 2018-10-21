Bad Times At the El Royale

halloween
Box office: Halloween slices its way to the top spot with $77.5 million, First Man crashes to Earth
Josh Weiss
Oct 21, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Bad Times At the El Royale
Objects in Space 10/15/18: Get the whiskey
Carly Lane
Oct 15, 2018
Bad Times at the El Royale
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Bad Times At the El Royale
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Suspiria
Tag: Halloween
Fall Movie Preview: 10 movies we're most pumped to see
Kristy Puchko
Aug 31, 2018
Halloween 2018
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Suspiria
Tag: Halloween