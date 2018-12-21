Bao

Bao short film via Disney Pixar on YouTube 2018
Pixar steams up YouTube with short film Bao, and it’s cute as a dumpling
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 21, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Bao
Tag: Incredibles 2
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Disney
Tag: animation
Tag: short films

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Gears of War
Tag: Development
Development roundup: Gears of War finds writer; animated detective hits Disney, Bao director lands feature
Jacob Oller
Nov 29, 2018
Gears of War.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Gears of War
Tag: Development
Tag: Movies
Tag: Bao
Tag: Pixar
How food & family inspired Pixar's newest and cutest short, Bao
Mike Avila
Apr 24, 2018
Bao bakery scene pixar
Tag: Movies
Tag: Bao
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Movies
Tag: Bao
Tag: Pixar
Bao: Feel the dumpling love in first clip for Incredibles 2 lead-in short
Matthew Jackson
Apr 12, 2018
Pixar Bao Poster
Tag: Movies
Tag: Bao
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Movies
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Incredibles 2
Pixar short Bao serves up cute-as-a-dumpling The Incredibles 2 lead-in
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 30, 2018
Pixarlogo.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Incredibles 2