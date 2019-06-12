baseball

Mets Thor
Sports fans are just geeks and nerds in silly hats [Ep #89]
Jordan Zakarin
Jun 12, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in baseball
Tag: opinion
Tag: New York Mets
Tag: Marvel Cinematic Universe
Tag: Joe Russo
Tag: Avengers: Endgame

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: baseball
Avengers: Endgame's pit stop at Citi Field was a perfect Mets moment
Jordan Zakarin
Apr 29, 2019
Mets Avengers
Tag: Movies
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: baseball
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: Star Wars
Bringing peace to the fandom galaxy: Why Star Wars and baseball are perfect together [Fandom Files Ep. #33]
Jordan Zakarin
May 28, 2018
Chewbacca Red Sox
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: Star Wars