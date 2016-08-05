Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

dc-comics-batman-the-dark-knight-returns-statue-prime1-feature-902785.jpg
Check out Prime 1's intimidating new The Dark Knight Returns 30th anniversary statue
Jeff Spry
Aug 5, 2016
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns
Tag: Prime 1 Studio

Related tags

Tag: Batman: The Dark Knight Returns
Tag: movie
Batman's back in 1st tense clip from The Dark Knight Returns
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
batmanamimatedscreen.jpg
Tag: Batman: The Dark Knight Returns
Tag: movie
Tag: Frank Miller
Tag: RoboCop
RoboCop will play Batman in yet another Dark Knight movie
Marc Bernardin
Dec 17, 2012
dark-knight-returns-opener.jpg
Tag: Frank Miller
Tag: RoboCop