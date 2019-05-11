Batman: Last Knight on Earth

Last Knight on Earth #1 Cover - Jock
Last Knight on Earth: Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo on their final Batman story
Ernie Estrella
May 11, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Batman: Last Knight on Earth
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Scott Snyder
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Greg Capullo
Tag: Batman

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Rick and Morty
Tag: Spider-Man
Comics: Morty's Mind Blowers getting Oni Press sequel, Spider-Man in Mexico, and more
Josh Weiss
Feb 18, 2019
Rick and Morty Morty's Mind Blowers
Tag: Comics
Tag: Rick and Morty
Tag: Spider-Man