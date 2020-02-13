batsuits

Batman
Holy suit! The Batman director Matt Reeves shares first look at Robert Pattinson in Batsuit
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 13, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in batsuits
Tag: Robert Pattinson
Tag: The Batman
Tag: Matt Reeves
Tag: Christian Bale
Tag: Batman

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Robert Pattinson
Tag: The Batman
Batman's Robert Pattinson got some intimate suit advice from The Dark Knight himself
Jacob Oller
Sep 9, 2019
Christian Bale in The Dark Knight
Tag: Movies
Tag: Robert Pattinson
Tag: The Batman