Beastly

Beastly_0.jpg
What's next after New Moon's vamps? Maybe ... Beastly?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Beastly
Director: Beastly is the next Twilight
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Beastly.jpg
Tag: Beastly
Tag: Beastly
Tag: Daybreakers
News briefs: Fringe casting, Daybreakers poster, Beastly image
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Daybreakers_TeaserPoster_thumb.JPG
Tag: Beastly
Tag: Daybreakers