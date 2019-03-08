Bechdel Test

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Millie Bobby Brown Vera Farmiga
King of the Monsters may be first Godzilla to pass Bechdel test, Vera Farmiga says
Jacob Oller
Mar 8, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Bechdel Test
Tag: Vera Farmiga
Tag: Millie Bobby Brown
Tag: Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Tag: Godzilla

Related tags