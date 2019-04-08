Beetlejuice 2

here lies Beetlejuice imdb
Tim Burton says that Beetlejuice sequel has probably been eaten by a sandworm
Jacob Oller
Apr 8, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Beetlejuice 2
Tag: Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder confirms that yes, a Beetlejuice sequel is truly happening
Nathalie Caron
Aug 11, 2015
BeetleJuice-2.jpeg
Tag: Beetlejuice 2
Tag: Winona Ryder
Tag: Beetlejuice 2
Beetlejuice star's enigmatic remarks mean sequel 'might be happening'
Matthew Jackson
Nov 19, 2013
Beetlejuice-Lydia.jpg
Tag: Beetlejuice 2
Tag: Beetlejuice 2
Tag: Tim Burton
So Tim Burton + Michael Keaton really COULD come back for Beetlejuice 2?
Trent Moore
Oct 22, 2013
large betleljuice blu-ray8.jpg
Tag: Beetlejuice 2
Tag: Tim Burton
Tag: Beetlejuice 2
Tag: Seth Grahame-Smith
Beetlejuice 2 writer reveals some plot points that might rile fans
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
beetlejuice_1.jpg
Tag: Beetlejuice 2
Tag: Seth Grahame-Smith