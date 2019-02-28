Betty & Veronica

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Betty & Veronica
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Archie Comics

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Archie Comics
Tag: Betty & Veronica
Exclusive: Check in on Archie's marriages on their 10th anniversary
Jacob Oller
Feb 28, 2019
Archie married life 10th cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: Archie Comics
Tag: Betty & Veronica
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: comic previews
Betty & Veronica get senioritis in a new series from Archie Comics
Mike Avila
Jul 13, 2018
Betty and Veronica Senior Year hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Archie Comics
Adam Hughes talks about the Riverdale cold war in new Betty & Veronica series
Mike Avila
Jun 16, 2016
BVcover.jpg
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Archie Comics