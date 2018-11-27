The BFG

Netflix Roald Dahl
Netflix announces new slate of animated series based on the novels of Roald Dahl
Matthew Jackson
Nov 27, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The BFG
Tag: movie Trailers
Tag: Steven Spielberg

Related tags

Tag: The BFG
Tag: Steven Spielberg
Head into Giant Country in latest trailer for Spielberg's The BFG
Trent Moore
May 16, 2016
bfg-trailer-screenshot.jpg
Tag: The BFG
Tag: Steven Spielberg
Tag: The BFG
Tag: Steven Spielberg
See Mark Rylance’s Big Friendly Giant in new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s The BFG
Nathalie Caron
Apr 5, 2016
The-BFG-poster.jpg
Tag: The BFG
Tag: Steven Spielberg
Tag: The BFG
Tag: Steven Spielberg
The giant comes out to play in first trailer for Spielberg's The BFG
Trent Moore
Dec 9, 2015
Screen_Shot_2015-12-09_at_1.04.14_PM.png
Tag: The BFG
Tag: Steven Spielberg