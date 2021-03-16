Bill Fagerbakke

The Patrick Star Show
Nickelodeon green-lights new SpongeBob spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show,' to launch this summer
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Bill Fagerbakke
Tag: Nickelodeon
Tag: SpongeBob SquarePants
Tag: The Patrick Star Show
Tag: Barack Obama
Tag: Clancy Brown

Related tags