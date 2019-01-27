Bill Maher

Bill Maher receives high-profile invite to Stan Lee tribute event after controversial comic book remarks
Josh Weiss
Jan 27, 2019
Castlevania producer defends comic book culture after Bill Maher takedown: ‘Founders of nerd culture must be celebrated’
James Comtois
Dec 4, 2018
Adi Shankar hero
Bill Maher shrugs off the backlash over his comments on the legacy of Stan Lee
Christian Long
Nov 21, 2018
Stan Lee
Stan Lee's company responds to Bill Maher's blog post about the late comic legend
Christian Long
Nov 19, 2018
Stan Lee
Bill Maher spurs massive outcry after blasting comic book fandom and Stan Lee’s legacy
Christian Long
Nov 17, 2018
Stan Lee
