Bill Pullman

fhd996IDY_Bill_Pullman_005.jpg
Two more major players return for Roland Emmerich's Independence Day 2
Trent Moore
Apr 17, 2015
Will Smith may be out, but here are 2 other ID4 stars who'll be back
Trent Moore
Jun 25, 2013
fhd996IDY_Jeff_Goldblum_005.jpg
Bill Pullman says Independence Day 2 could go with or without Smith
Krystal Clark
Jan 22, 2013
m_bill_pull_id4_2.jpg
That Torchwood pedophile? New clip shows how he goes free
Carol Pinchefsky
Dec 15, 2012
OswaldDanesTorchwoodMiracleDay.png
Look who'll play Torchwood's controversial murdering pedophile
Nathalie Caron
Dec 14, 2012
BillPullman1.jpg
