Artwork depicting a binary brown dwarf system. Credit: Janella Williams, Penn State University
A rare find: An eclipsing binary brown dwarf in a triple brown dwarf system
Phil Plait
Mar 10, 2020
ALMA sees the twisted birth of a binary star system
Phil Plait
Oct 29, 2019
The two stars of the binary system [BHB2007] 11 are in the process of forming, drawing material from the disk surrounding both via a pair of filaments, wound up due to the motion of the stars around each other. Credit: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), Alves et al.
For the first time, astronomers see the birth of a neutron star binary system
Phil Plait
Apr 15, 2019
Artwork showing the moment of the neutron star collision, with beams of energy shooting out and gravitational waves shaking ripples in the space-time continuum. Credit: NSF/LIGO/Sonoma State University/A. Simonnet
The star HD 4113 is way, *way* more than meets the eye
Phil Plait
Jan 24, 2018
HD 4113 is the faint star dead center in the image. You might think it’s not much to look at… but when you look closely, it contains multitudes. Literally. Credit: Wikisky / SETI
Scientists determine two-sun planets like Tatooine are way more common than we'd originally thought
Trent Moore
Sep 17, 2014
