Biohackers

Citizen Bio
Showtime's 'Citizen Bio' takes a deep dive into the Wild West of biohackers' medical vigilantism
Susan Karlin
Nov 3, 2020
WIRE Buzz: Weezer drops Bill & Ted 3 music video; Biohackers Netflix series stored in DNA
Josh Weiss
Aug 14, 2020
