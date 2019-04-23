Biopic

Tolkien Nicholas Hoult
J.R.R. Tolkien's family doesn't approve of new biopic about the fantasy author
Josh Weiss
Apr 23, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Biopic
Tag: Tolkien
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: Nicholas Hoult
Tag: Middle-earth
Tag: J.R.R. Tolkien

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Tolkien
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
The Lord of the Rings begins to take shape in first trailer for J.R.R. Tolkien biopic
Josh Weiss
Feb 12, 2019
J.R.R. Tolkien biopic Nicholas Hoult
Tag: Movies
Tag: Tolkien
Tag: The Lord of the Rings