BIOS

Trending on SYFY WIRE in BIOS
Tag: Tom Hanks
Tag: casting
Tag: Stellan Skarsgard
Tag: Legion
Tag: Dune

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Samira Wiley
WIRE Buzz: Morbius tempts Tyrese Gibson; Bios adds Samira Wiley; more
Christian Long
Mar 5, 2019
Tyrese Gibson Fate of the Furious official screenshot
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Samira Wiley
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Stellan Skarsgard
Casting: Stellan Skarsgard hops aboard Dune, Caleb Landry Jones joins Tom Hanks in Bios, more
Brian Silliman
Jan 9, 2019
StellanSkarsgard
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Stellan Skarsgard
Tag: Movies
Tag: Tom Hanks
Tag: BIOS
Tom Hanks joins sci-fi robot and dog story BIOS from Game of Thrones director
Alyse Wax
Oct 26, 2017
Tom Hanks, The Circle
Tag: Movies
Tag: Tom Hanks
Tag: BIOS