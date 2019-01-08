Black Cat & Silver Sable

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony reportedly eyeing animated series spinoffs from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
James Comtois
Jan 8, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Black Cat & Silver Sable
Tag: Sony
Sony's Silver Sable and Black Cat movie finds its director
Tricia Ennis
May 25, 2017
blackcatsilversable-1280-1490227653101_1280w.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Black Cat & Silver Sable
Tag: Sony
Tag: Comics
Tag: Black Cat & Silver Sable
Tag: Black Cat
Sony developing Spider-Man spinoff focused on Black Cat and Silver Sable
Matthew Jackson
Mar 23, 2017
BlackCat.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Black Cat & Silver Sable
Tag: Black Cat