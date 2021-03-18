Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Martin Freeman Black Panther
Ryan Coogler explained the plot of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to Martin Freeman and his reaction was priceless
Josh Weiss
Marvel unveils first 'Eternals' footage, reveals Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles in Phase 4 sneak peek
Josh Weiss
Eternals Angelina Jolie Thena
Lupita Nyong'o readies herself for Black Panther 2, says rewrite is ‘spiritually and emotionally correct’
Vanessa Armstrong
Lupita Nyong'o & Chadwick Boseman | Black Panther
We don't know much about the new Black Panther II, but Martin Freeman is still returning for it
Matthew Jackson
Mar 18, 2021
Martin Freeman Black Panther
Ryan Coogler on making Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman: 'This one hurts'
Nivea Serrao
Mar 11, 2021
Ryan Coogler Chadwick Boseman Getty
Black Panther 2 script in the works with 'respect and love,' says Kevin Feige of Wakanda-focused sequel
Matthew Jackson
Jan 11, 2021
Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa in Black Panther
Kevin Feige confirms Marvel won't recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa character for Black Panther 2
Brian Silliman
Dec 10, 2020
Chadwick Boseman Black Panther
Black Panther 2 reportedly set to begin shooting in July
Don Kaye
Nov 20, 2020
Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa in Black Panther
Black Panther II won't use digital double for late Chadwick Boseman, assures MCU producer Victoria Alonso
Josh Weiss
Nov 15, 2020
Chadwick Boseman Black Panther
Janelle Monáe wants to play the X-Men's Storm in Black Panther 2
Josh Weiss
Jul 7, 2020
Janelle Monae Storm
D23's biggest stories and shockers, from Marvel and Star Wars to dogs and more
Dany Roth
Aug 24, 2019
The Mandalorian
Ryan Coogler reveals Black Panther 2's release date at D23 Expo
Matthew Jackson Don Kaye
Aug 24, 2019
Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther
WIRE Buzz: Martin Freeman back for Black Panther 2, Bond car nabs $6.4M at auction, more
Josh Weiss
Aug 16, 2019
Martin Freeman Black Panther
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige addresses Killmonger's rumored return in Black Panther 2
Shaun Manning
Jul 1, 2019
Michael B. Jordan Erik Killmonger Black Panther
Courtney B. Vance seems pretty certain about unlikely Black Panther character's return
Christian Long
Jan 29, 2019
Black Panther cast Screen Actors Guild Awards
Ryan Coogler working hard for Black Panther 2, his first sequel, to have 'some type of meaning'
Josh Weiss
Nov 6, 2018
Ryan Coogler Black Panther
