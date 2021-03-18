Skip to main content
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ryan Coogler explained the plot of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to Martin Freeman and his reaction was priceless
Josh Weiss
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Black Panther
Ryan Coogler
martin freeman
Eternals
Related tags
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Black Panther
Ryan Coogler
Chadwick Boseman
Marvel
Movies
Marvel Cinematic Universe
marvel studios
Marvel unveils first 'Eternals' footage, reveals Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles in Phase 4 sneak peek
Josh Weiss
Movies
Marvel Cinematic Universe
marvel studios
Tag:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o readies herself for Black Panther 2, says rewrite is ‘spiritually and emotionally correct’
Vanessa Armstrong
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Lupita Nyong'o
Tag:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
martin freeman
We don't know much about the new Black Panther II, but Martin Freeman is still returning for it
Matthew Jackson
Mar 18, 2021
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
martin freeman
Movies
Ryan Coogler
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ryan Coogler on making Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman: 'This one hurts'
Nivea Serrao
Mar 11, 2021
Movies
Ryan Coogler
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kevin Feige
Black Panther 2 script in the works with 'respect and love,' says Kevin Feige of Wakanda-focused sequel
Matthew Jackson
Jan 11, 2021
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kevin Feige
Movies
Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kevin Feige confirms Marvel won't recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa character for Black Panther 2
Brian Silliman
Dec 10, 2020
Movies
Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther 2 reportedly set to begin shooting in July
Don Kaye
Nov 20, 2020
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Chadwick Boseman
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther
Black Panther II won't use digital double for late Chadwick Boseman, assures MCU producer Victoria Alonso
Josh Weiss
Nov 15, 2020
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther
Movies
Janelle Monae
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janelle Monáe wants to play the X-Men's Storm in Black Panther 2
Josh Weiss
Jul 7, 2020
Movies
Janelle Monae
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Movies
Disney
D23 Expo
D23's biggest stories and shockers, from Marvel and Star Wars to dogs and more
Dany Roth
Aug 24, 2019
Movies
Disney
D23 Expo
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther
Ryan Coogler reveals Black Panther 2's release date at D23 Expo
Matthew Jackson
Don Kaye
Aug 24, 2019
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther
Movies
WIRE Buzz
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WIRE Buzz: Martin Freeman back for Black Panther 2, Bond car nabs $6.4M at auction, more
Josh Weiss
Aug 16, 2019
Movies
WIRE Buzz
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Michael B. Jordan
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige addresses Killmonger's rumored return in Black Panther 2
Shaun Manning
Jul 1, 2019
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Michael B. Jordan
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther
Courtney B. Vance seems pretty certain about unlikely Black Panther character's return
Christian Long
Jan 29, 2019
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther
Movies
Ryan Coogler
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ryan Coogler working hard for Black Panther 2, his first sequel, to have 'some type of meaning'
Josh Weiss
Nov 6, 2018
Movies
Ryan Coogler
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
