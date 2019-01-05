The Blackcoats Daughter

Bumblebee
Objects in Space 1/5/19: The darkest nights produce the brightest stars
Carly Lane
Jan 5, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Blackcoats Daughter
Tag: psycho
The Blackcoat's Daughter director Osgood Perkins on horror, genre filmmaking and his legendary dad
Don Kaye
Mar 29, 2017
BLACKCOATS_DAUGHTER_7_0.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Blackcoats Daughter
Tag: psycho
Tag: Movies
Tag: Horror
Tag: The Blackcoats Daughter
New clip from indie horror flick The Blackcoat's Daughter will give you the creeps
Trent Moore
Mar 9, 2017
the-blackcoats-daughter-emma-roberts.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Horror
Tag: The Blackcoats Daughter