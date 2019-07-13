Blake Northcott

Everglad Angels Hero
Scott Lobdell, Blake Northcott, and Roc Upchurch enter the swamps in horror graphic novel, Everglade Angels
Jeff Spry
Jul 13, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: comic previews
Exclusive preview: Writer Blake Northcott splashes into Aspen Comics' new Fathom: Spinning our Fate #1
Jeff Spry
Feb 3, 2019
Fathom comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: comic previews