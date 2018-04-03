Bloom County

CalvinandHobbes.jpg
Bloom County and Calvin and Hobbes mashup is bigger than a Mega-Penguinosaurus
Adam Pockross
Apr 3, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Bloom County
Tag: mashups
Tag: calvin and hobbes
Tag: april fool's day

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Valentine's Day
Tag: The Sandman
The comic book loves of our lives: X-Men, Sandman, Calvin and Hobbes, and more
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 14, 2018
The Dark Pheonix Saga
Tag: Comics
Tag: Valentine's Day
Tag: The Sandman
Tag: Spotlight
Tag: Bloom County
Laughs and thrills await in The Fix, Bloom County, and 9 more unmissable September graphic novels
Matthew Funk
Sep 6, 2016
000_1.png
Tag: Spotlight
Tag: Bloom County