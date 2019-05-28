Blue Devil

Swamp Thing DC Universe
Things get slimy in the first full and gruesome trailer for DC Universe's Swamp Thing
Josh Weiss
May 28, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Arrow
Tag: Blue Devil
Check out the awesome DC easter egg we all missed from last night's Arrow
Trent Moore
Feb 27, 2014
BhfSyafCYAAjb5w.jpg
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Blue Devil