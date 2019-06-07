Bob Odenkirk

undone poster
Amazon's upcoming Undone series rotoscopes Rosa Salazar in trippy first teaser
Jacob Oller
Jun 7, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener talk about the evolution of their Incredibles 2 characters
Tara Bennett
Jun 13, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-06-13 at 9.30.55 PM
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews