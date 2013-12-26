Body Art

elfheader.jpg
You'll either cringe at or fall in love with woman with REAL elf ears
Dany Roth
Dec 26, 2013
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Body Art
Tag: weird stuff

Related tags

Tag: Body Art
Tag: weird stuff
Man who modded his body to look like a tiger may have killed himself
Dany Roth
Jan 14, 2013
StalkingCat11132012.jpg
Tag: Body Art
Tag: weird stuff
Tag: Body Art
Tag: Venom
Muscled dude's utterly convincing (and gross) Venom bodypaint job
Matthew Jackson
Dec 17, 2012
VenomBodyPaint1.jpg
Tag: Body Art
Tag: Venom