Body Cam

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Casting: Alan Tudyk leads Resident Alien cast, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt board Netflix sci-fi project
James Comtois
Sep 20, 2018
GettyImages-630641392
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: casting news
Tag: Movies
Tag: Snowpiercer
Tag: Quantum and Woody
Development: Snowpiercer series lands new director, Valiant's Quantum and Woody heading to TBS
Rich Sands
Jul 10, 2018
QW_009_COVER_FOWLER.2-562x863
Tag: Movies
Tag: Snowpiercer
Tag: Quantum and Woody
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: It Chapter Two
Casting: Two more snared by It; new character joins Cloak & Dagger; Mary J. Blige dons a Body Cam
Don Kaye
Jun 21, 2018
Xavier Dolan
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: It Chapter Two