Boogiepop Phantom

Boogiepop and Others
Boogiepop and Others returns to explore the Boogiepop mythos
Brittany Vincent
Mar 11, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Boogiepop Phantom
Tag: anime
Tag: lists
Tag: One-Punch Man
Tag: Castlevania
Tag: Attack On Titan

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: anime
Tag: Attack On Titan
All the anime we can’t wait to binge-watch in 2019
Elizabeth Rayne
Jan 8, 2019
Revisions
Tag: TV
Tag: anime
Tag: Attack On Titan
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: anime
Tag: Boogiepop Phantom
5 anime series that are actually terrifying
Brittany Vincent
Oct 22, 2018
Shiki - Sunako
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: anime
Tag: Boogiepop Phantom