The Book of Life

life_a.jpg
Trippy new trailer for del Toro's Day of the Dead animated flick Book of Life
Trent Moore
Aug 7, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: The Book of Life
1st wild, quirky trailer for del Toro's new CGI animated flick The Book of Life
Trent Moore
May 30, 2014
1401216444002-BOL-0292-beauty5K-c10.jpg
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
Tag: The Book of Life
Tag: Channing Tatum
Tag: Guillermo del Toro
1st look at del Toro's magical new CGI fantasy flick The Book of Life
Trent Moore
May 29, 2014
1401216444003-BOL-FIRSTLOOK-10.jpg
Tag: Channing Tatum
Tag: Guillermo del Toro