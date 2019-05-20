Books of Magic

Books of Magic page 1
First look: Books of Magic #8 conjuring new faerie-centric DC Comics storyline
Jacob Oller
May 20, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: Books of Magic
Tag: Exclusives
Books of Magic #3 exclusive preview: Kat Howard teases story arc's 'emotional consequences'
Matthew Jackson
Dec 27, 2018
Books of Magic 3 cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: Books of Magic
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: Comics
Tag: The Sandman
Tag: The Sandman Universe
The Sandman Universe kicked off today, and a dreamy new video breaks it all down
Brian Silliman
Aug 8, 2018
sandman universe
Tag: Comics
Tag: The Sandman
Tag: The Sandman Universe