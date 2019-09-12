Borg

The Borg
Telepathic powers could become a thing, if you don't mind brain implants
Elizabeth Rayne
Sep 12, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Borg
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Stars
Tag: red dwarfs
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Tag: brains

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek vs. Red Dwarf: The Battle of Wolf 359
Phil Plait
Jun 6, 2019
The Sun (left) is six times wider than Wolf 359 (middle, actually an image of the Sun in ultraviolet shrunk to the right scale), which is 60% wider than Jupiter (right).
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation