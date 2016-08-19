The Boxtrolls

Kubo's director talks about stop-animation's survival in a digital and sequel-obsessed industry
Tara Bennett
Aug 19, 2016
The 14 most fantastic stop-motion animated features ever, ranked
Jeff Spry
Aug 19, 2016
The makers of Coraline are producing a gorgeous, kid-friendly samurai movie
Trent Moore
Dec 10, 2015
The Boxtrolls + 8 more sci-fi/fantasy/horror movies and shows hitting Netflix in May
Matthew Jackson
Apr 29, 2015
Breaking down this year's Academy Award picks for Best Animated Feature and Short
Jeff Spry
Jan 23, 2015
