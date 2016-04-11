Bradley James

Damien_Church.jpg
Damien: Your guide to TV's new Antichrist
Ernie Estrella
Apr 11, 2016
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Bradley James
Tag: Damien
Tag: A&E

Related tags

Tag: Damien
Tag: Bradley James
The Devil has many names in new teaser trailer for A&E horror series Damien
Nathalie Caron
Feb 2, 2016
Damien-BW-Poster.jpg
Tag: Damien
Tag: Bradley James
Tag: Damien
Tag: A&E
Horror TV series Damien switches homes
Nathalie Caron
Apr 30, 2015
the-omen-remake.jpg
Tag: Damien
Tag: A&E