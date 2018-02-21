Brainiac

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Krpyton
Tag: Brainiac
Brainiac is the big bad in SYFY's Krypton, and here's a first look
Josh Weiss
Feb 21, 2018
brainiac_1.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Krpyton
Tag: Brainiac
Tag: TV
Tag: Krypton
Tag: explainer
Everything you need to know about SYFY's Krypton
Caitlin Busch
Feb 2, 2018
Krypton insignia, cape
Tag: TV
Tag: Krypton
Tag: explainer
Tag: Comics
Tag: Injustice 2
Tag: NetherRealm Studios
Brainiac, Darkseid and the Joker join the insane parade of Injustice 2 trailers
Jeff Spry
May 2, 2017
BrainiacInjustice2.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Injustice 2
Tag: NetherRealm Studios