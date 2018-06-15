Brainiac 5

the_flash_dibny.jpg
Arrowverse casting: The Flash stretches Elongated Man’s role, Brainiac 5 to be Supergirl regular
Benjamin Bullard
Jun 15, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Brainiac 5
Tag: The CW
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: DC

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: The CW
The Legion of Superheroes suits up to save Supergirl
Shana O'Neil
Jan 6, 2018
supergirl_brainiac_5.png
Tag: TV
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: The CW
Tag: TV
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Brainiac 5
Supergirl has found its Brainiac 5 in a Defiance alum
Nathalie Caron
Nov 6, 2017
gettyimages-532615680_.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Brainiac 5