Bram Stoker Awards

Cyborg Drummer.jpg
Cyborg drummer jams out with dual-drumstick robo arm
Jun 30, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Horror
Tag: Bram Stoker Awards
Hannibal, Stephen King + more lead this year's Bram Stoker Award noms
Matthew Jackson
Feb 24, 2014
Hannibal-Aperitif.jpg
Tag: Horror
Tag: Bram Stoker Awards
Tag: Bram Stoker Awards
Tag: Stephen King
Stephen King and twitterers win at the 2009 Bram Stoker Awards ceremony
Scott Edelman
Dec 14, 2012
StokerAwardsStatue.jpg
Tag: Bram Stoker Awards
Tag: Stephen King