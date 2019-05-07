Brandon T. Snider

cosmic-quest
The Cosmic Quest gives us the queerer, more diverse Avengers we deserve
S.E. Fleenor
May 7, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: the Avengers
Thanos' killer snap gets official name straight out of a (different) Marvel Comics story
Josh Weiss
Dec 6, 2018
Thanos Josh Brolin Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: Movies
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: the Avengers