Breathers

DiabloCody_0.jpg
Diablo Cody will produce another zombie film, Breathers
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Breathers
Tag: Diablo Cody
Why Diablo Cody wants to take a Breather
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
breathers_cover.jpg
Tag: Breathers
Tag: Diablo Cody
Tag: Breathers
Tag: Diablo Cody
What's happening with Diablo Cody's zombie flick Breathers?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
breathers_cover_0.jpg
Tag: Breathers
Tag: Diablo Cody