Brenden Fletcher

isola1_header
Indie Comic Spotlight: Brenden Fletcher went from rural Canada to comics star
Karama Horne
Dec 14, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Dan Slott
With Dan Slott leaving Spidey, who should take over?
Preeti Chhibber
Jan 25, 2018
asm_hero.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Dan Slott
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Motor Crush
RCCC 2017: Fletcher, Stewart & Tarr on revving up the second arc of Motor Crush
Matthew Funk
Sep 19, 2017
000.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Motor Crush
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Motor Crush
Dream Casting: Motor Crush
Elle Collins
Sep 7, 2017
header.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dream Casting
Tag: Motor Crush
Tag: Gotham Academy
Tag: Brenden Fletcher
Brenden Fletcher, writer of Gotham Academy, on the balancing light and dark and the Batman effect
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 11, 2015
Screen Shot 2015-07-10 at 7.21.40 PM.png
Tag: Gotham Academy
Tag: Brenden Fletcher