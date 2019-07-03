Brett Booth

Bloodshot #1 Cover B
Exclusive Preview: Bloodshot is back in first look at comic relaunch
Ernie Estrella
Jul 3, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: bloodshot
Tag: Tim Seeley
Valiant announces new Bloodshot ongoing comic series ahead of film
Ernie Estrella
Mar 14, 2019
Bloodshot 1 Page 5 BW
Tag: Movies
Tag: bloodshot
Tag: Tim Seeley
Tag: Interviews
Tag: DC Comics
Titans Reborn: Dan Abnett, Brett Booth get the team back together in new DC Comics Rebirth title
Aaron Sagers
Jun 15, 2016
rebirth_wally_west_CD_copy.jpg
Tag: Interviews
Tag: DC Comics