Brian Herbert

dune_header.jpg
Dune remake to get tie-in tabletop game
James Comtois
Aug 15, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Dune
Tag: Denis Villeneuve
First draft of new Dune screenplay is finished
Heather Mason
Nov 10, 2017
dune-movie-sandworm-fantasy-cast.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dune
Tag: Denis Villeneuve
Tag: Arthur C. Clarke
Tag: Robert A. Heinlein
Are these 14 sci-fi books really not worth reading?
Matthew Jackson
Jul 2, 2013
stranger-in-a-strange-land.jpg
Tag: Arthur C. Clarke
Tag: Robert A. Heinlein