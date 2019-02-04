Brianna Hildebrand

x-force deadpool 2
Director David Leitch on Deadpool 2 becoming highest-grossing X-Men film: 'Exciting' and 'surreal'
Josh Weiss
Feb 4, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Brianna Hildebrand
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: LGBTQ
Tag: Deadpool 2

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Brianna Hildebrand
Tag: Negasonic Teenage Warhead
Casting: Deadpool star boards Persephone, Stargirl adds mystery DC character
Benjamin Bullard
Nov 2, 2018
negasonic.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Brianna Hildebrand
Tag: Negasonic Teenage Warhead
Tag: Movies
Tag: Brianna Hildebrand
Tag: Deadpool 2
Deadpool's Brianna Hildebrand praises Ryan Reynolds for making her character Marvel's first openly gay superhero on film
Josh Grossberg
Oct 18, 2018
deadpool_2_negasonic_teenage_yukio_lesbians_lgbtq
Tag: Movies
Tag: Brianna Hildebrand
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: TV
Tag: The Exorcist
Tag: Brianna Hildebrand
The Exorcist adds Deadpool's Negasonic Teenage Warhead for Season 2
Nathalie Caron
Jul 13, 2017
Brianna-Hildebrand-Deadpool.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: The Exorcist
Tag: Brianna Hildebrand
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Here's our first look at Deadpool's Negasonic Teenage Warhead
Krystal Clark
Apr 13, 2015
Negasonic-Teenage-Warhead-645x370.jpg
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Ryan Reynolds